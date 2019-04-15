Eastern Idaho Public Health holding free immunization clinic next week

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health District.

IDAHO FALLS – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) in partnership with the Eastern Idaho Immunization Coalition will be holding a FREE (no out-of-pocket cost) immunization clinic on Monday, April 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. The free immunization clinic is open to all children ages 18 years and younger who are in need of immunizations.

What: Free Immunization Clinic

Date: Monday, April 22

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Place: Eastern Idaho Public Health, 1250 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls

Who: All children ages 18 years and younger in need of immunizations

Appointments: Appointments are required | Call (208) 533-3235 to schedule

The National Immunization Survey indicates Idaho’s immunization rates are among the lowest in the country. As of 2017, approximately 71 percent of 3 year olds have received the entire series of CDC recommended vaccines. Several schools in eastern Idaho have average vaccination rates as low as 60 percent.

Immunizations protect children from diseases, such as measles and whooping cough, which can cause serious and sometimes permanent health problems. Most of the diseases we vaccinate against are rare in this country due to the success of immunization programs. However, outbreaks are occurring more frequently in recent years because of falling immunization rates.

Boosting Idaho’s immunization rate and protecting children are top priorities of EIPH and the Eastern Idaho Immunization Coalition.