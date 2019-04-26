Egin Lakes Campground and Egin-Hamer and Stinking Springs areas reopen for the season

Share This

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

IDAHO FALLS — The Egin Lakes Campground and Day Use area will reopen for the season on April 27 and the area north of the Egin-Hamer road and the Stinking Springs area near the South Fork of the Snake River will reopen for the season on May 1.

The Egin-Hamer Area is temporarily closed for a few months each year to protect wintering deer, elk, and moose herds during the winter months. “The high number of wintering big game makes shed hunting a popular and fun activity in this particular area,” said Jeremy Casterson, Upper Snake Field Manager. “And while we encourage the public to enjoy their public lands, we want to remind them that motorized vehicles need to stay on existing roads and trails.” Specifically, the BLM is concerned with how increased traffic may affect vegetation regrowth on areas burned in the Grassy Ridge and Devil Hole fires, which occurred in 2018.

The BLM, along with several of its partners and private landowners, implemented a number of rehabilitation and stabilization projects in the area during the winter of 2018-19. The BLM, Idaho Dept. of Lands and the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game seeded 11,071 acres, which through a unique process effectively seeded 27,727 acres. To help with soil stabilization and regrowth, the BLM is asking the public to be cognizant of how they tread on the land.

The Stinking Springs area near the South Fork of the Snake River is also temporarily closed for a few months each year to all motorized vehicles and human entry to support wildlife survival rates. The Egin Lakes campground is temporarily closed for a few months annually because visitation significantly decreases as the weather gets colder and the water system is shut down and winterized to prevent broken pipes due to freezing.

For more information, including free maps, contact the BLM Office at (208) 524-7500.