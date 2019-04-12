Gem and Mineral Show to rock Idaho Falls this weekend

Rock hounds from all over east Idaho and beyond will descend on the Idaho Falls Rec Center this weekend as the 2019 Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Show.

Now in its 55th year, the Gem and Mineral Show is an opportunity to see many examples of the artwork that can be wrought by the laws of Science and Nature. The show will feature vendors from across the Intermountain West area, all showcasing gemstones and other pieces that can serve as foundations for many projects.

But the show also offers much more than merchandise. Demonstrations will show the inexperienced rock hound how to polish and work with the stones they find. Kids will be treated to geology-centric games and crafts. Drawings for door prizes give folks who attend the show the chance to go home with some swag.

The show is put on by members of the Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society, who say it is a golden opportunity to educate the public and foster interest in geology and other earth sciences.

“We offer various demonstrations for educational purposes to show people what can be done with rocks and how to do it and the processes involved,” said Tom Strong, one of the show’s organizers.

Once attendees learn how to do various projects, they can get anything they need for their projects at the show.

Strong says the show will have “everything from raw materials to finished goods ranging from our own Idaho stones to stuff from all over the world.”

Rock hounds can also meet people who share their interests at the show and learn how to get involved in mineral-scavenging activities. Making such connections can help newcomers to the hobby to learn what to do and where to go locally.

“Not many people know where to go and what to do,” said Terry Ryan, a spokesperson for the show. “That’s the thing that I enjoy: finding people who like to do things like I like to do.”

Those attending the Gem Show will be able to meet new friends of all ages, as the show will feature activities the whole family can enjoy.

“We’ll have a variety of activities for the kids, from a sand dig to a scavenger hunt for the kids,” said Strong. “And we have stuff for the adults, too, that they can try.”

Activities for older rock hounds include flintknapping (making arrowheads) and the artful wrapping of wire around stones.

And as usual, the show will have attention-grabbing displays.

“We always try to have a couple of special pieces,” said Ryan. “We’ve had big crystal cathedrals, amethysts, or last year we had a big, dinosaur print for the public to see.”

Strong says the Gem Show is a chance to experience the jaw-droppingly artful things that nature can create.

“The other day, I cut a rock open for a guy,” he said. “Slicing that open, being the first person to see it in millions of years is just an incredible feeling.”

Those attending the Gem Show will likely experience similar feelings — which are the show’s strongest hook, Strong says.

“If anybody hasn’t been to one of these shows, they should go just to see what it’s like,” he said. “It doesn’t sound too exciting when you first hear about a gem and mineral show, but I’ve met quite a few who went for that first time, and it just blew their mind.”

The Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 for adults and is free for children 12 and under.

Visit the Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society website or the group’s Facebook page for more information.