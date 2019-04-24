High wind advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Friday

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory for this Friday in most lower elevation areas in eastern Idaho.

The advisory is in effect between Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Sustained winds of 35 to 40 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected in the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Rigby, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,Holbrook Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

The high winds will produce areas of blowing dust, which may reduce visibility in some areas. High-profile and light vehicles will be hard to control, particularly where a strong crosswind exists, according to the NWS forecast.