Witness: Car hits porch in Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS – A car hit a front porch in a crash that occurred in Idaho Falls on Monday afternoon, says a witness.

Kerry Hammon, an IFFD spokeswoman, says two vehicles were involved in the crash on Curtis and 17th around 3:40 p.m.

A witness tells EastIdahoNews.com a car went airborne through the front porch of a house.

No injuries were reported, and no one was transported to the hospital.

Police have not given information about the cause of the crash, and they have not commented about the car hitting the house. EastIdahoNews.com will post more details when they are available.