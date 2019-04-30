IFPD welcomes 4 new officers

The following is a news release and photos from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is excited to welcome four new police officers to the ranks. Officers King, Kinghorn, Norman and Cook were sworn in Tuesday morning at a ceremony conducted by Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and Chief Bryce Johnson of the Idaho Falls Police Department.

“These four people are some of the finest individuals you will find anywhere,” said Chief Johnson. “I am truly honored to have them here today to be sworn in as Idaho Falls Police Officers.”

Applicants to the Idaho Falls Police Department are subjected to thorough interviews, testing, and background checks. After being selected and prior to being sworn in, officers undergo further testing and a preliminary training process to ensure that they will be successful as law enforcement officers.

Officers Norman, Cook, Kinghorn and King, have all successfully completed these stages and were formally sworn in today as Idaho Falls Police Officers. They also signed the Oath of Office for Idaho Law Enforcement and received their badges which were pinned on by loved ones.

Officers Norman and Cook are joining IFPD as lateral officers, with previous law enforcement experience from time with the Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office. Officer Brandon Norman spent 11 years with Bonneville County as a patrol deputy, jail deputy, and a juvenile detention officer.

Officer Doug Cook also spent 11 years with Bonneville County as a patrol deputy, a member of the SWAT Team and is a POST Firearms Instructor.

Officers Kinghorn and King are new to the law enforcement career, also known as probationary officers, and are excited to serve our community in this way. Officer Tyler Kinghorn has just completed six years in the United States Army Reserves. Officer Aaron King is pursuing a criminal justice degree and has held a life-long dream of becoming a police officer.

Each of these officers will undergo additional training and onboarding processes. Lateral officers, or those with prior law enforcement experience, will undergo a Field Training Program. This program allows officers to become familiar with the department and city and to gain experience under the close supervision of Field Training Officers. Probationary officers, or those new to law enforcement, will complete the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Academy and will also undergo the department Field Training Program.

“There are not many careers that you can promise someone on day one that the world is going to be better because of you,” Chief Johnson said. “In ten, twenty, or thirty years when you look back on your career there will be people whose lives are better because you were a police officer. There will be people who are alive, who wouldn’t otherwise be, because you were a police officer. This community and world will be a better place, because you were an Idaho Falls Police Officer.”

The Idaho Falls Police Department is expecting to begin the hiring process for additional lateral and probationary officers in early June. Those interested are invited to register for a Job Alert on the City of Idaho Falls Employment website.