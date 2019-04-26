Local beekeeper to show you why beekeeping is a valuable skill this weekend

Share This

The following is a news release from the University of Idaho.

DRIGGS — So you want to become a beekeeper? The University of Idaho Extension in Teton County is offering “Beekeeping in the Tetons: Beginning and Intermediate Classes” on Saturday, April 27th from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the UI Extension office located at 235 South 5th Street in Driggs.

Attendees will learn the basics of beekeeping in the Teton region to successfully keep their own honeybees. In the Beginning Class (9 – 10 a.m.), participants will learn about bee anatomy and biology, how to choose bees, set up a hive, conduct purposeful hive inspections, choose appropriate gear and equipment, feed bees if appropriate, and winterize a hive. In the Intermediate Class (10:30 – 11:30 a.m.), participants will learn more in-depth about caring for bees, spring build up, swarm control, making splits, catching swarms, pest management, and more.

Classes will be primarily taught by Scott Hansen, a local beekeeping “guru,” in Teton Valley. Mr. Hansen has kept several hives of honeybees for 6 years.

“I am obsessed with the little guys and love to learn, talk about, and teach people about bees and beekeeping. I also have goals to supply locally adapted bees and queens for sale in the near future,” Hansen says.

RELATED: Where have all the bees gone?

The classes will be facilitated by Jennifer Werlin, a beekeeper and UI Extension Educator in Community Food Systems who leads the Teton County 4-H Beekeeping and Gardening Club.

Classes can be taken individually or together. One class only is $10 per person or take both classes for $15 per person (save money if you pay ahead by cash or check or pay by credit card online with a small fee). Although no pre-requisite experience is necessary for either class, the intermediate class will be catered more towards beekeepers with at least one or more years of experience.

Register by Friday, April 26th at 1 p.m. at University of Idaho Extension Office, Teton County Office at 235 South 5th East in Driggs. If you’d like to purchase tickets, click here.