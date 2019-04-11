Man and woman arrested after police chase in Bingham County

SHELLEY — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday after Bingham County Sheriff deputies received a tip about a theft at an Exxon gas station in Shelley.

Dispatchers took a description of a vehicle carrying the people allegedly involved in the incident. A short time later, deputies located the vehicle and a pursuit began on Rich Lane.

The vehicle was being driven by 36-year-old Monroe Farmer. A passenger, 19-year-old Leola Dixey, was also in the vehicle.

During the pursuit, deputies say Farmer put a gun out the window so that the officers would back off. The vehicle was then spiked and pitted, according to a news release. When the pursuit ended, investigators determined the weapon was an airsoft gun.

Farmer and Dixey were taken into custody. Dixey was transported to Fort Hall detention and Monroe was transported to the Bingham County Jail. He was booked on felony eluding an officer and a felony warrant out of Bingham County.