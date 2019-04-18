Man arrested, tased after crashing into parked cars, police say

EastIdahoNews.com staff

AMERICAN FALLS — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he crashed into at least one parked vehicle during a pursuit.

David Paul Williams, 43, was tased after he crashed his vehicle and tried to run away, according to a Power County Sheriff’s Office news release. He was taken to Portneuf Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

After being medically cleared, Williams was taken to the Power County Jail.

No further information was released.

