Man in custody after smashing truck into Ada County Sheriff’s Office building

The following is a news release and photos from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

ADA COUNTY — Deputies are working to figure out why a 55-year-old Rathdrum man drove his pickup truck through a security gate at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and into a warehouse next to the Jail early Wednesday morning.

Jeffrey D. Hines is now being held inside the Jail on felony counts of injuring jails and malicious injury to property in connection with the incident.

The security gate and the door of the jail warehouse building sustained significant damage. Hines did not appear to be injured.

The incident began just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. A witness saw the driver of a red pickup truck – later identified as Hines — do an abrupt u-turn on Cole Road, near the Barrister Drive intersection, and drive across the lawn next to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, before smashing his truck through the security gate and into the back parking lot.

Once inside, Hines drove his truck through the parking lot before crashing it into the warehouse next to the jail.

The truck destroyed the bottom of the warehouse door, but did not get all the way inside the building. Hines then got out and walked into the warehouse, where he was arrested moments later.

At that point the Jail was put in lockdown mode as a precaution. A Boise Police K9 bomb-detection dog arrived to check out the truck and surrounding area while ACSO deputies searched both front and back parking lots.

Those crews concluded the search without finding anything associated with the incident.

Deputies interviewed Hines and then booked him into the jail. It was unclear why Hines drove through the gate and into the side of the building. There does not appear to be any connection between Hines and any current inmates in the jail.

There does not appear to be any permanent damage done to the Jail building other than the damage to the access gate and the warehouse door, which was destroyed by the impact. Some equipment inside the warehouse was also damaged.

The crimes of felony malicious injury to property and injuring jails are both punishable by up to five years in prison.