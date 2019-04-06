Monster Truck Grand Nationals happening Saturday

POCATELLO — The Monster Truck Grand Nationals is taking place Saturday at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena.

There will be racing, a wheelie contest, freestyle races, local tough trucks and demolition derby races.

Some of the featured trucks are Girl Power, Rat Attack, Unnamed and Untamed Hot Rod Monster and Dream Chaser.

At the end of the night, attendees get to choose the winner of the Grand National Championship.

“For me to be able to come out, put a smile on families’ faces and try to put on a good show with all these good people here – that’s why it’s fun for me,” said monster truck driver Jacob Ladwig. “It’s just all the families that enjoy it just as much as I do.”

The show begins Saturday, April 6 at 7 pm.