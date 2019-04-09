Pharmacy tech who stole over 60,000 pills sentenced to federal prison

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

COEUR D’ALENE — Marcella Moore, 44, of Lewiston, was sentenced to federal prison earlier today for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, announced U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Moore to 54 months in prison followed by three years supervised release. Judge Nye also ordered Moore to pay over $30,000 in restitution to Owl Pharmacy.

According to court records, Moore was employed as a pharmacy technician at Owl Pharmacy in Lewiston. In August 2017, Moore began stealing prescription controlled substances while working at the pharmacy. Moore stole almost 60,000 pills over the next eleven months until she was arrested. These pills included over 45,000 pills of hydrocodone, 1,880 pills of oxycodone and 1,600 pills of Lorazepam. Moore then distributed many of the pills to others who then sold them in the area.

“Medical professionals hold a position of trust over the prescription drugs that they handle and dispense,” said Davis. “When those professionals violate that trust by illegally diverting prescription drugs into our communities, federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement stand ready to bring them to justice.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis said, “Opioid abuse is devastating our communities and we must respond aggressively against those that are profiting from fueling the crisis.”

The pharmacy worked closely with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Drug Division, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lewiston Police Department and others to catch Moore and stop her criminal conduct.