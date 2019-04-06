Police investigating unattended death at local hotel

IDAHO FALLS — Police were called to investigate an unattended death at an Idaho Falls hotel Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Best Western Plus Cottontree Inn at 900 Lindsay Boulevard around noon. Very few details have been released but a police spokeswoman confirms an investigation is underway into an unattended death.

Police tape has been set up around a vehicle in the parking lot and multiple officers are on the scene. The hotel remains open and guests tell EastIdahoNews.com they are allowed in and out of their rooms.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new updates as we learn them.