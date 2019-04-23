Police looking for suspects after movie posters are stolen from Planet Doom

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a case of theft at Planet Doom.

Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman for the department, tells EastIdahoNews.com that large classic movie posters hanging in front of the building were stolen last Wednesday, April 17 around 10:30 a.m.

The posters resemble horror film movie posters from the 1950s and 60s.

“Planet Doom is the primary funding source of the DARE Program in our community and it’s sad someone would do this to our program,” Idaho Falls Bonneville County DARE wrote in a Facebook post.

Police have not identified a suspect, but an active investigation is underway.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to police is encouraged to call Bonneville County dispatch at (208) 529-1200. You can also call Crimestoppers at (208) 522-1983.

Planet Doom is a haunted attraction that replaced Dr. Slaughter’s in September. It is located at 680 First Street in Idaho Falls.







