Police on scene of situation at Idaho Falls hotel

IDAHO FALLS — Multiple police officers, sheriff deputies and Idaho State Police troopers have responded to an active situation at the Quality Inn and Suites on River Parkway.

Authorities have released very little information, but have closed sections of nearby roads, including River Parkway and Lindsay Boulevard. Police are turning away foot and vehicle traffic near and on the Idaho Falls Greenbelt.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements says portions of the hotel have been evacuated and several ambulances are on the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter at the scene and we will post updates as we learn them.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

