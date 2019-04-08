Ryan Seacrest makes ‘American Idol’ history by missing hosting duties

(CNN) — Ryan Seacrest is passing his “American Idol” mic to gospel singer and television host Bobby Bones.

But, just for one night.

The longtime host of the hit singing competition show is out sick on Monday’s episode, and Bones is scheduled to fill in.

“Welcome to ‘American Idol.’ Now, I am not Ryan Seacrest; I am Bobby Bones,” Bones says in a preview of the episode. “Sadly, Ryan is sick, and I look most like him so they asked me to fill his shoes tonight. Ryan, love you, buddy. Hope you get better.”

It’s unclear what Seacrest was sick with at the time, but the episode was taped a few weeks ago.

Bones revealed on Twitter that in exchange for stepping in, Seacrest sent him a pair of sneakers with a cheeky card that read, “Thanks for filling in my shoes for me on ‘American Idol.'”

Seacrest has been the host of “American Idol” since the show debuted in 2002. He is also the co-host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and hosts a daily morning radio show, “On Air With Ryan Seacrest.” He also produces several series for E! and serves as the executive producer and co-host of ABC’s, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Fair to say Seacrest earned a night off.