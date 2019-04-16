Student in custody after allegedly bringing gun to school

AMMON — A Sandcreek Middle School student is in custody after allegedly bringing a gun to school Tuesday.

The principal and school resource officer worked quickly to identify the student and secure the weapon, which was in his backpack, according to a District 93 news release.

The student was booked into the 3B Detention Center and charges are pending.

“We are grateful for the students who came forward to report their suspicions. We encouraged parents as they discuss this incident with their children tonight to please remind them of the importance of, ‘If you see something, say something,'” the news release reads.

Additional details about the incident have not been released.