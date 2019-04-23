UPDATE: Amber alert canceled after child & suspect are found
UPDATE 3:10 p.m.
The Amber Alert has been canceled as the suspect, vehicle and child have all been located. No further information was released.
ORIGINAL STORY
SPOKANE VALLEY, Washington — An Amber Alert has been issued for a child abducted in Spokane Valley, Washington.
VICTIM: Ethan Robertson
Age: 5 years of age
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Height: unknown
Weight: 30lbs
Identifying Features: unknown
Clothing: blue pajamas, orange Nike t-shirt
SUSPECT: Justin Robertson
Age: 41
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair: Unknown
Eyes: Green
Height: 5’09
Weight: 205lbs
Identifying Features: Goatee, and beard
Clothing: green Adidas t-shirt, black Adidas shorts
VEHICLE: Red 2014 Subaru Legacy
Color: Red
Year: 2014
Make: Subaru
Model: Legacy
Style: unknown
License#: APN2450
State: Washington
Description:
Direction of Travel: Unknown
INCIDENT:
Summary: Estranged husband broke into residence, stabbed the wife and took the child, then left the residence in an unknown direction. The suspect is Justin P. Robertson, 42 years of age. Suspect has access to weapons, but unknown if any are in his possession.
If you see this child, call 911 immediately.