UPDATE: Amber alert canceled after child & suspect are found

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

The Amber Alert has been canceled as the suspect, vehicle and child have all been located. No further information was released.

ORIGINAL STORY

SPOKANE VALLEY, Washington — An Amber Alert has been issued for a child abducted in Spokane Valley, Washington.

VICTIM: Ethan Robertson

Age: 5 years of age

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: unknown

Weight: 30lbs

Identifying Features: unknown

Clothing: blue pajamas, orange Nike t-shirt

SUSPECT: Justin Robertson

Age: 41

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair: Unknown

Eyes: Green

Height: 5’09

Weight: 205lbs

Identifying Features: Goatee, and beard

Clothing: green Adidas t-shirt, black Adidas shorts

VEHICLE: Red 2014 Subaru Legacy

Color: Red

Year: 2014

Make: Subaru

Model: Legacy

Style: unknown

License#: APN2450

State: Washington

Description:

Direction of Travel: Unknown

INCIDENT:

Summary: Estranged husband broke into residence, stabbed the wife and took the child, then left the residence in an unknown direction. The suspect is Justin P. Robertson, 42 years of age. Suspect has access to weapons, but unknown if any are in his possession.

If you see this child, call 911 immediately.