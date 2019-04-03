UPDATE: Power being restored to customers impacted by outage

UPDATE

Many Rocky Mountain Power customers in the Ucon area report their electricity has been restored. For those still without power, crews hope to have the issue resolved as soon as possible.

ORIGINAL STORY

BONNEVILLE — Bonneville Joint School District 93 has cancelled all classes and closed all schools due to a large power outage

In a Facebook post, district officials say the power outage has resulted in no running water and buses will begin taking students home. Students who did not ride the bus will remain at school until parents can pick them up.

White Pine Charter School is also closed due to the outage.

Over 17,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers lost power around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Nearly 15,000 customers in the Ammon area and around 2,500 in Ucon were without electricity as crews worked to fix the problem.

The power went out due to a loss of transmission, according to Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Spencer Hall. The current estimated time of restoration is 11 a.m.

