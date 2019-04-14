Wind advisory issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most lower elevation areas in eastern Idaho.

The advisory is in effect between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday in the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Rigby, American Falls, Shelley, Atomic City, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

West to southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected throughout the region with gusts up to 50 mph.

The wind may cause problems for high profile vehicles, particularly those driving through the Snake River Plain or the Arco Desert.