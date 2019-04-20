Woman, man and young child rushed to hospital after crash on I-15

IDAHO FALLS — A Boise woman, man and child were rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after rolling their vehicle on I-15.

Marissa Noll, 24, was driving northbound in a 2004 Jeep Cherokee south of Idaho Falls around 1 a.m.

Idaho State Police says she lost control of the SUV, went off the left shoulder, rolled and the vehicle came to a rest on its top in the southbound lanes.

Noll, her passenger, Abraham Allen, 23, and a juvenile, were taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Police say they were wearing seatbelts and the child was properly restrained in a safety seat.

Lanes were blocked as Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff deputies, Bingham County Sheriff deputies, the Shelley Police Department, Shelley QRU and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded.