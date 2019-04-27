Woman slams car into Idaho Falls clinic; is arrested for excessive DUI

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A Pocatello woman was arrested for excessive driving under the influence Friday night after she drove a car into the Idaho Falls Pediatrics building at 1645 West Pancheri Drive.

Police reports show that around 6 p.m., dispatchers received a call about the crash. Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded and found the driver, 37-year-old Amanda Gould-Honena, was still in the driver’s seat. An open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle, according to a news release.

Gould-Honena was not injured, and no one was inside the business when the crash occurred, however, there was significant damage to the clinic.

Gould-Honena was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and she was administered a breathalyzer test. Police say Gould-Honena registered a blood alcohol content of .306. The legal limit in Idaho is .08.

She was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail for excessive DUI and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

This is not the first time Gould-Honena has been arrested for DUI.

RELATED: Mom arrested for child endangerment after picking up child while drunk, police say

In October 2017, she was arrested at a childcare facility in Pocatello after coming to pick up a 5-year-old child while highly intoxicated. In addition to being drunk, Gould-Honena told a childcare staffer that her other child, a 3-year-old, was missing.

In that case, staff members took Gould-Honena’s car keys away from her so she couldn’t drive away. Police also located the 3-year-old alone, but in good condition, at Gould-Honena’s home.

She was charged with misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor injury-to-a-child, which was later dropped. She received two days credit for time spent in jail, 15 days discretionary jail time, and was placed on probation, according to court records.

She was also found guilty of a DUI in 2004 in Bonneville County.

It’s not clear if Gould-Honena was still on probation when Friday’s crash occurred.