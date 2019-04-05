Zoo Idaho opens Saturday and all kids are free

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho’s gates will open April 6 for the 2019 season.

Thanks to SEI Credit Union, opening day kicks off with free admission for children ages 3 to 11 years-of-age from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free entry is part of the credit union’s celebration of National Credit Union Youth Month. During that time, the credit union will also provide snacks, juice, t-shirts and other goodies while supplies last.

“Thank you to SEI Credit Union for giving our community’s kids a chance to explore Zoo Idaho and the opportunity to inspire them to get out and find Idaho’s amazing outdoors,” said Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho Superintendent.

During the offseason, zoo staff revamped the contact yard in preparation for a walkthrough pollinator garden. In November, native grass seed was planted around the wetlands exhibit and this spring, the aquatic vegetation will be planted. The final steps for the wetlands include installing the pathway and multiple shaded rest areas.

“We are working hard to improve our guest experience, animal enclosures, amenities, and conservation initiatives,” Pruett said. “The wetlands project is a great example of how we are able to add significant research and conservation opportunities for the trumpeter swan population while improving the zoo for our community.”

2019 sees two new animals join Zoo Idaho’s education animals program. Willow the hedgehog and Freddy the ferret will be a part of the team of animals that visit local schools and groups. Willow came to Zoo Idaho as a donation from Prickle Farms Hedgehogs. Meanwhile, Freddy was surrendered to the Pocatello Animal Shelter and later adopted by the zoo.

“The new additions to the education program may not be native to Idaho but they are unique and fun,” said Pruett. “Our goal is to get everyone excited about Idaho and the world around them. There’s nothing like a ferret and a hedgehog for that inspiration.”

General admission to the zoo is free for ages 0 to 2, $4.00 for ages 3 to 11, $6.00 for ages 12 to 59, and $4.50 for ages 60 and up.