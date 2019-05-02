2 women die after SUV pulling camp trailer rolls on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On May 19, at 5:35 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 15 at mile marker 25, north of Malad.

Janice Breitenfeldt, 61, of Whitehall, Montana, was driving northbound in a 2000 Ford Excursion pulling a 33 foot camp trailer. Breitenfeldt drove off the right shoulder of the roadway where the vehicle rolled and came to a rest on its top. Janice and her passenger, Skye Breitenfeldt, 29, of Whitehall, Montana, were both wearing a seatbelt. Janice and Skye succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Pocatello Ambulance, Downey Ambulance, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida County Ambulance and Oneida County Rescue 1.