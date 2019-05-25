64th annual Fisherman’s Breakfast kicks-off fishing season

Share This

ST. ANTHONY– The Fishing Season starts Saturday and to kick it off thousands gathered at Keefer Park in St. Anthony for the annual Fisherman’s Breakfast Friday.

Even though the weather was sub-par, locals were still happy to be out getting free pancakes, sausage, hashbrowns, and beverages.

“It’s a lot of fun even though it’s cold– it’s just a lot of fun to get out here, meet new people and be together for the community,” hostess Carrie Mackert says.

Mackert has been helping with the event for the last 15 years and she makes sure everyone gets served syrup and butter. Ted Fronk also helps out at the event. As co-chairman of the Fisherman’s Breakfast, he’s in charge of making sure there is food at the event. He says they go through 600 pounds of pancake mix, 450 pounds of sausage, and 2500 cartons of milk. Local vendors like Coca-Cola, Krusteaz, and Basic American Foods were also in attendance.

The Cruz family has been attending the breakfast for over a decade. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“I just really enjoy a tradition that’s been going on for so long. There’s people that are here third and fourth generation bringing their family here,” Fronk says. “An important thing over the years, we’ve had four or five governors come here that I”m aware of. It’s just a big deal here in eastern Idaho and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Brett Mackert, who also co-chairs the event, says the event has grown over the years. The breakfast is in its 64th year.

“It started with a cup of coffee then evolved to a cup of coffee and a donut and to where we’re at today with the pancakes, sausage, and hashbrowns,” Mackert says.

The breakfast started at 6 a.m. and wrapped up around 1 p.m. Organizers say at least 600 people were lined up at the break of dawn to get their food and it was a steady flow of patrons throughout the day. They predict that about 10 percent of the people that attend are actually fisherman.

Photo taken by Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“Without these helpers, we couldn’t do it,” Fronk says.