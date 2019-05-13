American Dueling Pianos coming to eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The American Dueling Pianos, an all-request, audience interactive, sing-a-long show, is coming to eastern Idaho.

If you’ve never been to a dueling piano concert, here’s how it works: On stage are two pianos with a professional player sitting at each one. The players sing, entertain and take song requests from the audience.

But there’s a catch: requests are usually given with a tip. The duel in dueling pianos is between the audience members, not so much the piano players. If someone requests “Benny and the Jets” by Elton John for $5, but someone else in the audience prefers Billy Joel, that person can stop the song for $1 more than the original request – in this case, $6.

The American Dueling Pianos will perform Friday, May 24 at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing. Tickets are $45 if purchased ahead of time and include dinner and the show. Tickets are $55 if bought at the door.

Dinner will be provided by The Caramel Tree catering and includes seasoned steak or chicken breast with mango chutney. Cheesy red potatoes, vegetable side, crisp tossed salad, dinner roll and dessert will also be provided. Non-alcoholic beverages will be complimentary. Beer and wine options will be available for purchase from the special Tap-N-Fill catered bar.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner is served at 7 p.m. and entertainment begins at 7:45 p.m.

Click here for more information.