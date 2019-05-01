Ashton undergoes community review, Blackfoot to be next

Share This

ASHTON — Ashton is a town that prefers “little baby steps,” says Rachel Hatton of the Chamber of Commerce.

With the help of the Idaho Rural Partnership, rural areas like Ashton can improve their community while maintaining their identity. The organization works with towns with a population size of 10,000 or less.

During a Community Review members of the public were able to identify key areas of changes, and IRP assists the community in finding resources.

Downtown revitalization increased opportunities for sports, and creating a plan for housing types are some of the many ideas Ashton discussed at its community review.

“Ashton is not ready for huge change. Ashton never has been a huge-change place, and I don’t think that’s what we as Ashton area want to be,” Hatton says.

Jon Barrett, IRP’s executive director, says past projects have include beautification of towns or adding cultural arts, educational or recreational opportunities to rural areas. IRP acts as a coach to communities while town leaders and volunteers execute their own ideas to meet their own needs.

“We bring the resources provided by the various partner agencies and organizations that are part of the Idaho rural partnership,” Barrett says. “It’s not as if we answer the tough questions for the community, or we tell them the answers…our role is more of a coaching and facilitating kind of role.”

The city of Ashton wrapped up the second phase of its review following Phase One, which began back in October. During Phase One, IRP conducted surveys for all of the households in the area and held community listening sessions.

From there, concerns are assessed and focus areas are elaborated on during Phase Two. Ashton’s focus areas include economic development, community infrastructure and services, and opportunities for youth.

Citizens attending Ashton’s community review Phase Two. The review lasted from April 22 to April 25. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

A team of professionals from around the state helped the citizens of Ashton strategically plan in these areas. The meeting consisted of community stakeholders and members of the public.

Barrett praised the community for making the youth one of their focus areas.

“That’s unique. We’ve never had a community make their youth a priority to that extent,” Barrett says

Ashton’s Mayor Teddy Stronks says this is the community’s second review after the first one in 2005. Stronks says the town followed guidelines provided the first time but felt like it needed more.

“The reason I did it is to get more people involved with the community,” Stronks says, “I think involvement helps you appreciate what you have, and it gives you ownership.”

Barrett says Ashton is the first community to apply for two reviews. He says the next community they’re working with is Blackfoot. Its community listening sessions will begin in early May.

“The other 41 communities where we’ve done community reviews we’ve learned a lot about what’s working in other communities, what’s been successful— how other communities have achieved the kinds of goals the Ashton is talking about here,” Barrett says.

Barrett says the final phase, Phase Three includes the follow-up. IRP is at the town’s disposal as the community follows through its plans.

“Now we’re going to commit ourselves to making things happen as far as economic development and things for the youth to do (as well as) infrastructure,” Stronks says.

The Idaho Rural Partnership is always looking for the next community to help. Apply here.