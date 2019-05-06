Auditorium district seats and school levy on Bonneville County ballot

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County has two issues on the May 21 ballot.

Early voting has begun for Bonneville County residents. Voters are deciding who should be elected to the Idaho Falls Auditorium District seat five. School District 92 is also asking for a five-year reserve fund levy.

Terri R. Gazdik and Leshai Gulbransen are competing for a six-year term on the Idaho Falls Auditorium District Board of Director’s fifth seat. Steve Vucovich is running unopposed for a four-year term on the second seat.

The School District 92 reserve fund levy is $420,000 per year for five years. If passed, the levy would be used to pay for purchasing or improving school sites, build new school buildings, remove old buildings, repairs and remodels and general maintenance.

Early voting began May 6. The last day for in-person early voting is May 15. Early voting is available at the Bonneville County Elections Office at 382 Shoup Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mail-in absentee ballot requests must be received by May 10. Requests can be faxed, emailed or mailed to Bonneville County Elections 605 N. Capital Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83402.