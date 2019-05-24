Backyard fire caused by heating lamp destroys fence, kills baby chicks

IDAHO FALLS — A heating lamp used to keep baby chicks warm caught a vinyl fence on fire Friday afternoon.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the fire in the backyard of a residence on Tipperary Lane at about 2 p.m. IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said it appears a heating lamp was placed too near a vinyl fence, which resulted in it catching fire.

Hammon said the residents were able to put out the fire before it spread beyond the fence, but not before it killed an unknown number of chicks.

Other than the chicks dying, no one was injured. The fire burned, roughly, a six-foot section of the vinyl fence and parts of the chicks’ enclosure.