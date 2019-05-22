Biz Buzz: Idaho Falls now has second Little Caesars Pizza location

Do you want to know what’s happening on the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Second Little Caesars Pizza location officially open in Idaho Falls

Little Caesars Pizza now open at 433 South Utah Avenue in Idaho Falls. This photo was taken in February 2019. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com file photo

IDAHO FALLS – A second Little Caesars Pizza restaurant is open for business in Idaho Falls.

The pizza shop opened Tuesday, May 14, next to Firehouse Subs in the Railway Crossings Shopping Center. A grand opening was held Friday.

Brianna Leach, the store manager, tells EastIdahoNews.com the community response has been OK.

“It’s not as busy as the one on 17th, but it’s been pretty good,” says Leach. “I would imagine it’s because not a lot of people realize we’re open yet.”

While the city didn’t have anything to do with the conversation of getting an additional Little Caesars restaurant, many feel that a second location was much needed. The 17th street location frequently has long lines around lunch and dinner time as hungry eaters bought cheese and pepperoni pizzas for $5.

Customers can expect the same menu as other locations, Leach says, and they’re looking forward to serving people on the west side of town.

“We’re excited to have a second location in Idaho Falls,” says Leach.

Little Caesars is at 433 South Utah Avenue. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with an 11 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday.

Little Caesars Pizza is the largest carry-out pizza chain internationally. The company has been expanding in eastern Idaho over the last year. Last March, the pizza chain opened a Little Caesars Express in Rigby.

The new Idaho Falls restaurant joins other pizza options on the west side, including Uncle Benny’s Pizza and Lucy’s Pizza, which recently opened in The Broadway development.

BIZ BITS

Skyline Surgery Center partners with 3 local hospitals to jointly serve communities

POCATELLO – Skyline Surgery Center is excited to welcome Portneuf Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital as new partners. Portneuf Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital join with Bingham Memorial Hospital in forming a joint venture with the local physician-owners of Skyline. The joint venture will maintain the high quality, personalized care you have come to expect from Skyline Surgery Center.

Newly renovated Family Dollar in Shelley hosting grand reopening

SHELLEY – Family Dollar has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand reopening in Shelley. The renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. The grand reopening celebration for the community will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag. The store is at 560 South State Street.

Ammon welcomes new provider for fiber program

AMMON – The City of Ammon Fiber Optic Utility welcomes QWK.net to the residential provider portal. QWK.net is a local Internet company with over 20 years of technology and networking experience. Their residential offerings include symmetrical bandwidth, multiple premium Tier 1 peering points, best-routed path, and a public IPv4 address for each customer. QWK.net packages start at under $6 per month for a basic 15 Mbps service up to $50 a month for premium 1-gigabyte service. A ‘Crazy Fast 250’ Mbps package is available for only $14.88 monthly. QWK.net residential services never require a contract, and there are never any data caps. Click here for more information.

Renovations underway at Rexburg Maverik location

REXBURG — You may have noticed the Maverik at 75 North Second East in Rexburg is undergoing construction. The renovations being done have not been specified, but a Maverik spokesperson tells the Rexburg Standard Journal those renovations might last another week. Fueling stations at the Maverik are still accessible, but snack or beverage purchases inside may not be possible while it’s under construction. Maverik employees are stationed outside the gas station 24/7 for assistance.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

IDAHO FALLS

Jiffy Lube awards $3,500 in scholarships to 2 local high school students

Stock image

The following is a news release from Jiffy Lube.

IDAHO FALLS – The “What Drives You?” scholarship program, funded by East Idaho Jiffy Lube owners, has awarded $3,500 in scholarships to two east Idaho high school students for the 2019-2020 school year.

Paetra Morgan, of Skyline High School, is the overall scholarship recipient and will receive a $2,500 scholarship award on behalf of Jiffy Lube. Shayla Rowe, of Thunder Ridge High School, will be awarded $1,000 as a runner-up.

Students are asked to submit a 500-word essay detailing what drives them now, as an opportunity to express their inner drive and ambitions. Finalists are selected based on their essay submission. Finalists are then required to submit a short one- to two-minute video that expands on the essay they submitted, and then the overall winner is selected.

Paetra’s drive is to become a chemical engineer and find better solutions to manufacturing products to protect our environment. Shayla’s drive is to major in computer science and marry both the sciences and the arts to improve communications and connections between people.

Shelley High School will receive $500 for submitting the most essays.

Scholarship money will go directly toward secondary education, in the form of college or other qualified technical or professional program chosen by each winning student.

The “What Drives You?” scholarship program is open to all high school students in eastern Idaho. If you are the parent of a high school student in eastern Idaho and would like more information, talk with your child’s teacher, high school counselor or click here.

