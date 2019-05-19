Brothers who admitted to having sex with the same 15-year-old girl charged with lewd conduct

BLACKFOOT — Two brothers have been charged with lewd conduct with a minor after they both admitted to having sex with the same 15-year-old girl.

Bryce Brumfield, 25, and Tristton Brumfield, 22, were arrested in March after investigators with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the alleged lewd conduct in September 2018. Bryce and Tristton are each facing two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor.

According to documents, investigators were notified by a social worker from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare of a possible case involving sexual abuse of a minor. The victim was at the Behavioral Health Center in Idaho Falls when the allegations were made.

A detective spoke with the victim who said she had sexual relationships with multiple males, both juveniles and an adult. When the detective asked the victim about the sexual activity with the adults she said it was none of his business.

During the investigation, a female witness told detectives the victim was found sleeping in the same bed with Bryce at a home in Blackfoot. The woman also told investigators in June 2018 that she observed Bryce having sex with the victim in a vehicle.

According to documents, in July 2018 the victim was sleeping in a tent in the backyard of a Blackfoot residence after being kicked out of the home she was staying at. Another witness who was staying in the tent with the victim told detectives one morning she woke up finding the victim sleeping with Tristton. The witness told the victim she could no longer stay in the tent and the victim began to live in an RV on the same property with the Brumfield brothers.

The second witness told investigators the victim was having sex with the Brumfield brothers and another 18-year-old male who EastIdahoNews.com has not identified because he has not been charged. When the victim was questioned a second time in Oct. 2018 she admitted to having sex with both of the Brumfield brothers.

Detectives spoke with Tristton and Bryce who both admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim multiple times with the knowledge she was 15-years-old. Under Idaho law, a minor cannot consent to having sex with an adult.

Bryce is scheduled for arraignment on June 10. Triston failed to appear for his initial court appearance and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on May 1.