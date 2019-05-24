East Idaho Credit Union breaks ground on new Rexburg branch

The following is a news release from East Idaho Credit Union

REXBURG — East Idaho Credit Union broke ground on a new branch in Rexburg on Thursday in front of approximately 60 local business leaders.

“This project has been many months in the making,” said Dan Thurman, president and CEO of East Idaho Credit Union. “We’ll be closer to downtown, providing greater convenience for our members and the growing Rexburg community.”

Construction on the new branch, located at 310 N. 2nd East, will begin in the coming weeks and is expected to be complete by the end of the year. The 1.2-acre parcel, just north of Pizza Pie Café, will host the 2,500 square foot branch with drive-up ATM and two drive-up lanes. East Idaho Credit Union came to Rexburg in 1984, but the new location will allow for greater access to that downtown as well as the university area.

“We are happy to have East Idaho Credit Union as part of Rexburg,” said Chris Mann, president of the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce and a member of the city council. “We look forward to seeing this new building as part of our city.”

The new branch will replace the current East Idaho office on the south end of Rexburg.