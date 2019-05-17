Garth Brooks tickets go on sale this morning. Here’s how to get them.

Everybody wants to see Garth Brooks at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on July 20, right?

But nobody wants to overpay for concert tickets by accidentally purchasing them from resellers.

So stop Googling randomly for tickets. Unless, of course, you want the thunder to roll — on your wallet. You might accidentally get roped into buying from “friends” in low places.

The Idaho Statesman has compiled the only three official ways to buy tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Friday, May 17.

1. Go to www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. You can do it starting at 9 a.m. Mountain time to join the “waiting room.” And if you don’t already have a Ticketmaster account, you can save precious moments now by signing up in advance at the “Insider Tips” page.

2. Call Ticketmaster Express at 1-877-654-2784.

3. Use the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device to make a purchase.

Here is the Albertsons Stadium seating map for the Brooks concert. You’ll also see a seating map during the online buying process.

All seats are reserved and will cost $94.95 ($74.58 plus $5.37 tax and $15 service charge). There will be no tickets sold at the stadium, Taco Bell Arena box office or any other physical Ticketmaster outlets on May 17.