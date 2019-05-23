Here’s where you can expect road construction this holiday weekend

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

REXBURG — During the Memorial Day holiday weekend, drivers should expect traffic delays at the Lorenzo Bridge construction zone located on US-20 between Rigby and Rexburg. The traveling public is advised to merge courteously, stay alert while approaching construction zones and to use alternate routes if possible.

Reduced speed limits will continue to be in effect and traffic will be shifted over periodically to single lane two-way traffic. The bridge rehabilitation is expected to be completed this fall.

“This rehabilitation will entail re-surfacing of the bridge deck, replacing the guardrail, improving the bridge approaches and finishing with new pavement,” said ITD Project Manager Alecia Johnson. “This project will greatly improve and extend the lifespan of the bridge.”

