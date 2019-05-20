Here’s your fishing guide for Memorial Day weekend and beyond

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Summer is almost here, and Memorial Day weekend for many Idahoans is the unofficial kick off to the summer camping and fishing season. If you’re doing the first and not the latter, you’re missing out on a fantastic opportunity. May is among the best months for Idaho’s ponds, lakes and reservoirs, and some rivers will also be good for fishing, although many will be running high and cold with snow-melt run off.

Fish and Game personnel from each region have highlighted some of the best bets for anglers and tried to keep an eye toward places with good camping, too. These spots offer a wide variety of fishing opportunities, and many are stocked with trout before the holiday weekend and well into summer.

This is only a fraction of the great options anglers have for the Memorial Day weekend and into summer. For a full list of Idaho’s fishing waters, check out our Idaho Fishing Planner and find places near you, or where you will be traveling this summer.

Here are some select spots for your to consider for the weekend and beyond, and if you don’t have your fishing license yet, and if you arrive to your fishing spot without one, here’s a handy tutorial on how to buy a fishing license with a smart phone.

To get more information about these fishing spots, including maps, click on the links for each body of water, which will take you to the Idaho Fishing Planner.

Southeast Region

Jennifer Jackson | Idaho Fish and Game

Bear Lake This beautiful lake is a great place to catch a trophy native cutthroat trout, some of which can grow up to 15 pounds! Wild cutthroat trout caught in Bear Lake must be released, but about 170,000 hatchery cutthroat trout are stocked annually for those interested in keeping some to eat. Hatchery fish can be identified by a clipped adipose fin. Bear Lake also provides an opportunity to catch trophy-sized Lake Trout— some exceeding 20 lbs! Experienced anglers know that a jig tipped with a chunk of cisco is the way to go if you want to increase your chances of hooking up with one of these beautiful fish. Bear Lake State Park is located on the North and East Shores and provides camping opportunities. Nearby Cache National Forest also provides camping opportunities. When you are not fishing Bear Lake, you can sunbathe on the sandy beaches or paddleboard on the turquoise water. Jump on in… the water is fine.

Snake River Below American Falls Dam Though this section of the river is open to fishing year round, harvest of game species is only allowed from Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through October 15. This section of river holds plenty of smallmouth bass, rainbows, cutthroats, and browns—and catching rainbows pushing 10 pounds is not unusual. Don’t have a boat? No worries. There are access points for some bank fishing, just be careful as water levels can be a bit high for wading this time of year. Bring your trailer or camping gear— nearby Massacre Rocks State Park has camping.

Lamont Reservoir Located about three miles east of Preston, Lamont Reservoir is great fishing for bluegill, largemouth bass, perch, and rainbows. Fish from the ADA-accessible docks, from the shore, or from your boat or float tube. Spinner baits fished slowly work well for bass this time of year while small plastic jigs tipped with a piece of worm are the ticket to fast and furious bluegill action.

Winder Reservoir This water body which is located 6 miles north of Preston holds rainbows, largemouth bass, perch, and bluegills. This is a great place for spin fishing or flyfishing, however, it must be done from shore or float tube. There are no boat ramps or docks. No motorized boats allowed. is a wonderful place to take the family fishing. During late spring, the bluegill bite is phenomenal, and young anglers have no problem catching plenty of fish. The shoreline near the road is very kid friendly and provides plenty of unobstructed casting lanes for inexperienced anglers. For bass this time of year, fish spinner baits slowly. A small plastic jig tipped with a piece of worm is the way to win over a bluegill. The opportunity to catch a trophy fish here is pretty limited. There are a few large bass lurking around but they are not in abundance.

Twin Lakes Not much goes together better than kids and bluegill fishing. Located approximately 15 miles northwest of Preston, Twin Lakes is the perfect spot for reeling in the fun with these plentiful pan fish, whether from a boat or from the shore. Anglers can also find largemouth bass, perch, rainbows, and crappie. Bring your RV or your tent; there are 57 camping sites available. Reservations are recommended, especially for holiday weekends. Other amenities include boat ramps, docks, bathrooms, and ADA-accessible fishing spots. There is no water or electricity. Twin Lakes Canal Company charges for camping, and boats must be inspected for Quagga mussels at an inspection station located onsite: $15 for motorized watercraft over 10 feet and $5 for non-motorized watercraft under 10 feet. For more details about camping and boat inspection fees or to make a reservation for camping, visit twinlakescanalcompany.com.

Upper Snake Region

Birch Creek

Warm River This river is a tributary to the world class Henrys Fork and has a beautiful Forest Service campground near the confluence. Warm River is renowned for its scenic vistas and offers great access via the Yellowstone Branch Line Railroad Trail. Small flashy lures tend to work well on this stretch of river, but fly anglers can take advantage of the recent caddis fly hatch. Rubber leg stonefly nymphs also tend to perform this time of year and can be a nice addition to your fishing arsenal. Beginning on Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, Warm River changes from catch-and-release to a six trout limit with no harvest of cutthroat trout.

Sand Creek Pond #1 will be stocked with 3,500 rainbow trout the week before Memorial Day weekend making this a great location to take the whole family. A free first-come, first-served campground managed by the Idaho Fish and Game is located right next to the ponds and offers a new interpretive trail system to add to your experience. Wildlife viewing opportunities also abound at this location as the ponds are a crucial water source for migrating animals. Anglers should try using worms beneath a bobber for the best results. Fishing along the edges of the water lilies can be a great way to pull out the larger fish the ponds are known for.

Trail Creek Pond A popular year-round fishing spot for kids, this pond has recently received an additional 1,100 rainbow trout from the South Fork of the Snake River. Many of these fish are over 16 inches and have been eager to bite. There are several Forest Service campgrounds close to the pond, as well as lodging and dining opportunities in the nearby town of Victor. Its location near the Teton Pass Highway also makes this pond a great place to stop on the way to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. Slowly dragging a weighted worm on the bottom of the pond has proven to be a successful method for anglers at this location.

Birch Creek Camping option are numerous on this stretch of river and offer a great place for family gatherings. Heavy stocking from Fish and Game hatcheries increases the likelihood of young anglers seeing fish on the end of their line. Anglers seeking rainbow trout will have more luck fishing downstream while those seeking brook trout will find them more abundant upstream.

Salmon Region

Kids Creek Pond Regularly stocked with rainbow trout, this 0.6 acre pond located near downtown Salmon provides a convenient fishing hole, especially if you’re limited on time. Picnic tables, a covered picnic table area, restrooms and outdoor grills make it a perfect, easily accessible family fishing spot.

Hayden Creek Pond This 1.7-acre pond is about 24 miles south of Salmon on Hayden Creek Road. This popular fishing pond is stocked with trout monthly through spring and summer. Because of spring water that makes great habitat, the fish that don’t get caught right away continue to grow, giving anglers an opportunity to catch some larger trout as the summer progresses. This area also has a picnic shelter, grills and restrooms.

Blue Mountain Pond This 0.7-acre pond overlooks the golf course in Challis. Kids will enjoy fishing for stocked rainbow trout from the banks and having a picnic in one of the sheltered picnic tables arranged around the pond.

Squaw Creek Pond This small seasonal pond is stocked with rainbow trout and is located about three miles west of Clayton, north of the Salmon River off the Squaw Creek Road. Recent deepening and improvements to the pond’s outlet structure will make this a great fishing location through early summer, when the water will likely be drawn down for irrigation.

Hyde Pond This small irrigation pond provides ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers and those who want to practice casting techniques. Heavily stocked in May, this pond is located south of Salmon on the road to the Sunset Heights subdivision.

Williams Lake Located southwest of Salmon, this 180-acre lake provides good fishing for feisty wild rainbows in the 12-to-16-inch range. Float tubes and boats provide anglers access throughout the lake. Good bank angling can be found on the northwest portions of the lake near the recently improved public boat ramp and day-use area. A nearby hiking trailhead, which leads anglers to the south side of the lake, can be accessed a half mile west of the boat ramp. Campers will also find an 11-site BLM-managed campground located about a mile east of the lake.

Jimmy Smith Lake The half-mile hike or ride to Jimmy Smith Lake is rewarded with scenic views and wild rainbow trout. Located in the East Fork Salmon River drainage southeast of Clayton, this 47-acre lake is accessed by foot, horse, motorcycle or ATV ride from the trailhead on Big Lake Creek. Anglers should do well fishing for rainbows with worms, corn, eggs, mealworms, Power Bait, or fly-fishing gear. Rainbows in excess of 14-inches can be found here, and the daily bag limit is currently 25 trout. Camping is limited to two dispersed sites along the access road from the East Fork Road and at the trailhead parking area.

Mosquito Flat Reservoir Both novice and expert anglers alike will enjoy Mosquito Flat Reservoir near Challis. This 49-acre irrigation reservoir is known for beautiful scenery, camping, plentiful rainbow trout, and luckily – not many pesky mosquitoes. The reservoir is now filling with water, and was recently stocked with 1,000 rainbows. Fish and Game has also stocked 13,000 sterile kokanee into Mosquito Flat the last few years, some of which have now grown to over 14-inches. Prized for their hard fight and excellent table fare, a fresh kokanee fillet off the grill will make a Memorial Day highlight. A Forest Service day-use picnic area, 11-unit campground and boat ramp is available. Currently, the best route to the lake is the Garden Creek-Challis Motorway, as a landslide has damaged the Challis Creek Road and two wheel-drive vehicle travel is not advised. For more on the road condition and campground, contact the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District at (208) 879-4100.

Click here for details about fishing in other parts of the state.