Police: Human remains found Wednesday belong to Elizabeth Shelley

Jacob Klopfenstein, KSL.com

Utah

  Published at  | 
Updated at

LOGAN — Human remains found Wednesday have been positively identified as belonging to Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley, the 5-year-old girl who had been missing for five days, according to Logan police.

The remains were discovered less than a block away from her home. Elizabeth was last seen about 2 a.m. Saturday at her southwest Logan home.

Elizabeth’s 21-year-old uncle, Alex Whipple, has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with her death.

This story will be updated shortly.

