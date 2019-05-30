Police: Human remains found Wednesday belong to Elizabeth Shelley

LOGAN — Human remains found Wednesday have been positively identified as belonging to Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley, the 5-year-old girl who had been missing for five days, according to Logan police.

Logan City Poice Department can now affirmatively state, the human remains discovered yesterday are that of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelly.

Again, our heart goes out to the Whipple family. — Logan City Police (@Logancitypolice) May 30, 2019

The remains were discovered less than a block away from her home. Elizabeth was last seen about 2 a.m. Saturday at her southwest Logan home.

Elizabeth’s 21-year-old uncle, Alex Whipple, has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with her death.

This story will be updated shortly.