I-15 northbound on ramp at the I-15/I-86 junction will be closed for maintenance Tuesday

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO – Starting Tuesday, May 28, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will close the Interstate 15 northbound on ramp at the I-15/I-86 junction for one day.

ITD maintenance crews will take one day to replace the guardrail on the northbound on-ramp. Traffic will be detoured to take the Pocatello Creek Road exit for the day. ITD recommends drivers to also consider taking U.S. 91 as an alternate route.

Please check 511.idaho.gov for current road conditions as you travel.