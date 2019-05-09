Idaho Falls School District seeking more input on longterm facilities plan

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls School District 91 is asking its patrons for more input in drafting a 10-year plan to upgrade facilities.

The district will hold a “State Of Our Schools” meeting Wednesday to gather input on ideas under consideration for a “master plan” to guide future facilities decisions. It’s the district’s second public meeting on the issue.

So far, ideas include:

New construction.

Boundary changes.

Additions and renovations.

Restructuring of how some programs are provided in the district.

“Input from parents and patrons is critical as we work to develop a plan that will ensure our school buildings meet the needs of our students now and in the future,” Idaho Falls Superintendent George Boland said in a statement.

The district hopes to present final recommendations to its board of trustees in September.

The district contracted with consulting firm Cooperative Strategies to develop the plan, according to a district press release. The firm is analyzing conditions, capacity and programs at the district’s buildings. A steering committee made up of patrons, students, staff and local leaders is working with the firm to help facilitate the plan’s development.

It’s not the first time Idaho Falls has asked for feedback on updating the district’s aging infrastructure. Previous calls for input contributed to a $110 million bond issue to rebuild Idaho Falls High School and remodel Skyline High School. Voters rejected the measure in November.

The district then pushed a pair of proposals totaling $99.5 million for similar upgrades to the high schools. In August, both of these measures fell short of the two-thirds supermajority needed to pass.

Wednesday’s meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the Skyline High School cafeteria. Skyline is located at 1767 Blue Sky Drive in Idaho Falls.

Those who cannot attend can participate online at www.ifschools.org starting May 13.

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on May 9, 2019. It is used here with permission.