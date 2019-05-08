Idaho Falls woman arrested for drug trafficking

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was arrested for felony drug trafficking over the weekend.

Police reports show at around 7:30 p.m. on May 5, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Target parking lot on South 25th East to investigate a suspicious vehicle possibly involved in retail theft, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived and made contact with two women sitting in a vehicle and were directed to a male adult that was attempting to walk away from the area. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 40-year-old Camile J. Gamino of Idaho Falls.

Deputies stopped the man and found he was in possession of new women’s underwear with price tags that he claimed he had found on the ground. He told deputies that he had property inside the vehicle and had walked away to avoid trouble when he saw deputies arrived.

Deputies were able to use a K9 dog to sniff around the vehicle and found indications that drugs may be present inside. A search of the vehicle found that it contained items of drug paraphernalia and approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine. The man had admitted to deputies some of the paraphernalia was his, intended to be used for consuming methamphetamine. Gamino claimed ownership of the containers found with methamphetamine as well as some of the items of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also found more items of clothing and indications that the three were possibly involved in retail theft in the area. The investigation into those activities is ongoing.

Gamino and the man were placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. The man was booked for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and Gamino was booked for felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.