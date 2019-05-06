If you see flames or smoke near Palisades Tuesday, it’s a prescribed burn project

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – Starting on Tuesday, May 7th, and for several days thereafter, residents and travelers in the Palisades area and along U.S. Hwy 26 (Swan Valley Hwy) may see burning and smoke covered areas due to a prescribed burn of wood piles and slash materials, left over from previous fuels reduction projects in the area. This is all part of a cooperative effort between several private property owners, Bonneville County, and the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL).

This project has been a joint effort to improve forest health in the Jack Branch/Booth Canyon areas, and along Hwy 26, near Palisades Reservoir. The project has been in progress over the last few years, culminating in the burning of several acres of trimmed and removed forest debris. The burning will take place on private property along Hwy 26, between the Blowout Boat Launch and Indian Creek Road.

Motorists traveling through this area may experience brief periods of lower visibility over the roadway depending on weather conditions. We urge drivers to slow down and use appropriate caution in those areas and avoid traveling directly in or around areas affected by the burn.

As mentioned above, these are prescribed burn events, but as always, we ask the public to report any unattended fires or smoke to Bonneville County Dispatch by calling (208) 529-1200.