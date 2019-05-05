Juvenile dies in Boise-area crash after wasp flies into vehicle

BOISE — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Robie Creek Road two miles west of Idaho Highway 21 in Boise County.

The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Authorities say a juvenile was driving a 2004 Dodge Neon westbound on Robie Creek Road with a juvenile passenger.

A wasp flew into the vehicle.

The vehicle went off the roadway and overturned into Robie Creek where it was partially submerged.

The passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.