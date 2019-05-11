LISTEN: How the Better Business Bureau is helping to protect your business

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

IDAHO FALLS – Small businesses are the life blood of our local economy. In the cities of Idaho Falls and Ammon, there are nearly 500 small businesses. Every year, the President proclaims a week in May as Small Business Week to acknowledge and celebrate the importance of small businesses to our community, and here’s why: Small businesses in the U.S. employ nearly 50 percent of all private sector employment and make up nearly 41 percent of private sector employment. Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy.

With National Small Business Week, Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific (BBB NW+P) wants to recognize the accomplishments of small businesses all over eastern Idaho.

“National Small Business Week is an opportunity for all of us to recognize the impact local organizations and foundations have in our communities,” said BBB NW+P President and CEO Tyler Andrew. “It’s our honor to celebrate the wins of small business owners across eastern Idaho and encourage others to do the same this week and throughout the year.”

According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create nearly two of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. Running a small business can be tough. Most survive their first year but only about one-third survive 10 years or longer.

Better Business Bureau and its partners proudly offer the following resources to help small businesses succeed:

Torch Talk – online tools and resources geared to helping businesses grow and thrive.

Outreach – on-site visits to participating small businesses by the BBB Marketplace team.

Social Media – free giveaways and business spotlights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SBA Activities – free networking conference, Twitter chat and hackathon aimed at finding solutions for businesses.

BBB likes to highlight outstanding entrepreneurism, small business owners and the communities who support them.

To learn more on what is happening in the Treasure Valley and how to nominate a small business for the BBB Torch Awards, please visit the Small Business Resource Page. Use #BBBSmallBiz to join the conversation on social media.