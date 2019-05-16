Man arrested after woman is shot

FORT HALL — A man is in custody after police say he shot a woman and led officers on a pursuit Wednesday evening.

Creston Kindness is currently being held in Fort Hall Corrections.

Officers with the Fort Hall Police Department were called to a home on Cemetery Road and Rio Vista around 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, the discovered Seleste Stone had been shot, according to a news release from the Shoshone Bannock Tribes. Stone was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center.

Kindness then led officers on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle, authorities say. Police spiked his tires and Kindness ran on foot before being apprehended and arrested.

“There is no danger to the community as the suspect is behind bars and Ms.Stone is being treated. We are currently finishing all aspects of the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available,” Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton said in the news release.

Stone’s condition was unknown Thursday morning. This case is being investigated by the Fort Hall Police and Federal Bureau of Investigations.