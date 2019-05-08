Man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of child

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man is charged with lewd conduct for allegedly sexually abusing a now 10-year-old girl.

The Idaho Falls Police Department began investigating 32-year-old Jacob Clifford Johnson on Dec. 21. The victim’s mother said her daughter made an accusation against Johnson two years ago where he climbed into the victim’s bed and attempted to force her to perform sex acts on him.

When confronted by the mother, Johnson said the victim must have had a strange dream and the incidents did not happen, according to court documents.

The victim came forward to her mother again with further descriptions of alleged sexual abuse that she said happened in June 2016. The victim’s mother told investigators her daughter was molested frequently.

When detectives spoke with the victim, she described in graphic detail the alleged sexual abuse she sustained from Johnson.

Investigators write in their report that Johnson denied the allegations.

Law enforcement arrested Johnson in Jefferson County where he was transported to jail. He posted $20,000 bond and was released with the order to not have contact with the victim. If convicted on the felony lewd conduct charge, Johnson could spend up to life in prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.