Man convicted of rape arrested again on new sex crime charges

IDAHO FALLS — A man convicted in 2017 for sex crimes against a minor is now facing charges for alleged sex crimes with another teen in 2018.

Dimitri Maliq Hollis, 21, is facing felony charges of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, sexual abuse of a minor and possessing sexually exploitative images of a minor. Hollis was convicted of rape where the victim is under 16 in 2017.

According to court documents, these latest charges come after Hollis’ probation officer reportedly found sexually explicit photos of a teen girl on Hollis’ phone. He also found a string of messages between Hollis and the victim, who was identified under a pseudonym in the phone.

Investigators were able to identify the victim as a 15-year-old girl.

During a forensic interview, the victim told investigators she met Hollis through social media in May 2018.

She said she and Hollis had sex a number of times at his home in Idaho Falls.

When investigators questioned Hollis, he admitted he had sexually explicit photos of the victim on his phone. He also admitted to having sex with her but said he believed she was older than 16 but didn’t know exactly how old.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 14.

In 2017 Hollis was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years fixed and eight years indeterminate. District Judge Dane Watkins suspended his prison sentence and placed him on 10 years of probation.

Hollis, who was 19 at the time, was already on unsupervised probation for a misdemeanor disturbing the peace conviction when he was arrested for having sex with the teenager.