Man dies of self-inflicted injury after fleeing from police

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating the self-inflicted death of a man who fled from police on Sunday afternoon.

Police reports show at about 2:30 p.m., a Pocatello police officer was patrolling in the area of South Johnson Street in when he observed an individual he believed to have a warrant for his arrest.

The officer confirmed the suspect, Michael Leigh, 34 years old, of Pocatello, had a confirmed outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, according to a news release.

When the officer approached Leigh, he fled into a nearby shed. The police officer heard what he believed was a gunshot from inside the shed.

When the officer entered the shed, he found Leigh deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Next of kin has been notified.