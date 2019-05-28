Man hospitalized after semi rolls near Malad

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Tuesday, May 28, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle injury crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 4, south of Malad.

Scott Johansen, 49, of Ogden, Utah, was traveling northbound in a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck hauling a single trailer. Johansen drove off the left shoulder, where his vehicle overturned.

Johansen was taken by ground ambulance to Oneida County Hospital. The left lane was blocked for approximately six hours.