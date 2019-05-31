Man hurt in motorcycle crash near Table Rock Campground

IDAHO FALLS — A man was hurt in a motorcycle crash in a remote area between Madison and Bonneville counties, the Bonneville Sheriff Office says.

Sgt. Brian Lovell, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, tells EastIdahoNews.com the man crashed while riding on trails near the Table Rock Campground. The call came in around 10:30 a.m. Friday when those with the man reached an area with cell reception.

Rescuers have reached the man and are taking him to an ambulance for transport to the hospital.

Responding to the incident is an ambulance with the Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown. His name has not been released.

Check back with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

The general location of the search and rescue operation where a man was injured in a motorcycle crash. | Google Maps