Part of Holmes Avenue in Idaho Falls to close for construction

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Beginning on Friday, May 10, there will be a full road closure of South Holmes Avenue from East 49th South to East 65th South to accommodate road construction associated with the Belmont Estates subdivision project. The anticipated completion time is July 1. Barring unforeseen conditions, all local residents and businesses will have access during construction.

“The city of Idaho Falls has a new interactive road construction map that we encourage residents to follow for updates on construction projects, as well as information on detours, timelines and funding,” states Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon. “We’ve placed a link to the information on the homepage of the city’s website,” adds Hammon.

Please watch for equipment and personnel, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the community’s patience. For questions or concerns about this project contact HK Contractors, Inc. at (208) 523-6600.

See all city construction projects here.