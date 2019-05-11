Playground build underway at Community Park in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls city officials and members of the community gathered at Community Park Saturday morning for a playground build event.

The Parks and Recreation Dept. and volunteers with the Idaho Falls Civitan club are installing new equipment for the community during this build event.

Greg Weitzel, the Parks and Rec. director, tells EastIdahoNews.com the new playground will include a 100 foot zipline, a rope climber and swing set.

“This is going to be one of the best playgrounds in southeast Idaho. We are so excited about this,” Weitzel says. “We’re trying to get kids off their phones and excited about playing (outside).”

The zipline is new technology that will be exciting for kids, he says.

The old playground equipment was torn down several weeks ago.

It’s not too late to get involved. The build event will be happening until 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The park is located at 455 East 25th Street.

Playground installation is expected to take about two weeks. There will be a ribbon cutting on Friday, May 24.

The build event is a partnership between the Civitan club and Parks and Rec. The city hosted a similar event last year at Freeman Park. Weitzel says they’ll be upgrading parks all throughout the city.